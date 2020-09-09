MDH: Compliance checks find most bars, restaurants are operating within regulations

State officials visited more than 150 bars and restaurants in a number of Minnesota communities over the past two weekends, and found most are complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“We applaud the efforts of the many establishments and customers doing the right things and protecting workers and the public,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “We know the past six months have been tough for Minnesota’s bars and restaurants and we also know that if proper precautions are not followed in these settings, the result can be accelerated spread of COVID-19 in the community. These enforcement efforts are aimed at ensuring that the minority of businesses that are not following the guidelines bring their establishments into compliance.”
Teams conducted compliance checks in Mankato, St. Peter, Waseca, Faribault, and New Ulm on Aug. 28 and 29, and in Carver and Scott counties Sept. 4 and 5.
Here are the results:
- 88 establishments were observed following the safety and health requirements.
- 79 bars and restaurants were not in compliance, with one or more minor violations.
- Of those not in compliance, 31 bars and restaurants were referred for follow-up inspections for issues such as customers and workers not wearing masks when required, failure to maintain social distancing and a lack of COVID-19 Preparedness Plans and worker training.
MDH reminds residents that customers also share responsibility in keeping businesses open.
“Keeping bars and restaurants open is critical to our state’s economy. We need everyone to follow the guidelines to ensure we slow the spread of COVID-19 so that these businesses can continue to operate,” said Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.