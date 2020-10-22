MDH encourages women to continue with mammogram screenings

MDH says that health providers are concerned that patients are delaying their cancer screenings in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health is encouraging women to schedule mammogram appointments this month as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A breast cancer report from MDH "shows a 30-year trend of decreasing mortality rates, suggesting improved diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer in Minnesota," a press release reads.

MDH says that health providers are concerned that patients are delaying their cancer screenings in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Breast cancer has an approximate survival rate of around 93% and health providers attribute this to "decades of progress in early diagnosis and treatment," MDH officials said.

“We know women have their best chance of beating breast cancer when it is diagnosed and treated early, and this is why mammograms are so important,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Our health care systems are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of patients and staff, and we urge all women to talk to their primary care provider about cancer screenings. This report also underscores the importance of focusing on health equity and ensuring women of color have safe access to screenings and treatment."

MDH notes that health care inequalities have a big impact on Black and American Indian women as they have the highest mortality rate "due in large part to later diagnoses and limited access to treatment."