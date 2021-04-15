MDH gives update on 'pause' on Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and the rise in 'breakthrough' COVID cases

The "pause" on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will last at least another week.

MINNESOTA, USA — It is rare, but thousands of Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 have still ended up getting infected.

The CDC says there have been roughly 5,800 reports of so-called “breakthrough” cases.

That’s out of more than 76-million Americans who are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health has tracked 561 “breakthrough” cases in Minnesota so far.

“Of those, 66 have been hospitalized, nine have been admitted into the ICU and there were six deaths,” State Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann says.

Those six deaths involved individuals who were between the ages of 69 and 92, according to MDH.

Ehresmann says these “breakthrough” cases are concerning, but it’s important to consider the context of 561 breakthrough cases compared to the nearly 1.5 million Minnesotans who are now fully vaccinated.

During a media briefing on Thursday, MDH also gave an update on the “pause” on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met on Wednesday, but no decisions were made about the vaccine, and how it should be used moving forward.

Ehresmann says the CDC committee will spend the next few days looking through the data and their plan is to meet again next Thursday or Friday.

That means this “pause” on the vaccine will stay in effect until at least the end of next week.

Ehresmann says the CDC will likely create a new list of recommendations on who should be allowed to take the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.