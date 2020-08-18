MDH has 'quality control measures' in place for COVID-19 test flagged by FDA for possible inaccuracies

Minnesota's state public health lab uses this particular test about 50-75% of the time, but officials say they've had safeguards in place since they started.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says it already had safeguards in place when using a COVID-19 diagnostic test flagged by the FDA for possible inaccuracies.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued a letter to labs and health care providers on Monday, alerting them to a "risk of false results" from the Thermo Fisher Scientific TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit.

MDH began using this kit in mid-June, according to Dave Boxrud, the interim infectious disease section manager.

"Now the bulk of the testing that we do is with this ... particular test," he said.

Boxrud said they use the test for about 50-75% of the samples they process. He said the reagents it requires are much more available, while supply chain issues have plagued others.

Boxrud said the unique thing about this particular test is that the software does the analysis and spits out a result: positive, negative or other.

"That's a little bit different," he said. "Usually we have a little bit more of a process where we're able to look at the results a little closer."

Because the software is a "black box" when it comes to the analysis, Boxrud said MDH was already using a second software to analyze results and then comparing the two results.

"For many years, we've done a lot of our own analysis," Boxrud said. "So ever since we started doing this testing, we've also done side-by-side analysis to try to identify any any issues. And we've seen very few issues. And so we are quite confident in our results."

The FDA is advising labs to weigh positive results "in combination with clinical observations, patient history, and epidemiological information" as well as reviewing the results to determine whether they should be re-tested.

Boxrud said MDH already had these safeguards in place.

Labs are also asked to upgrade their software, which MDH did after receiving the letter from the FDA.

Boxrud said they are not concerned about the accuracy of tests done with this kit prior to upgrading the software, because of the other checks and balances they had in place.

"We've always been aware of, with any testing that is done, that quality is paramount," he said. "Because we were unsure of exactly how this analysis software worked, we were kind of doing our own independent analysis. So we really have not seen any any significant issues."

The MDH public health lab performs a small percentage of the tests done statewide in Minnesota - they did just 4% of the tests done in the past 24 hours. The vast majority are performed by private labs.

MDH spokesperson Doug Schultz said that to his knowledge, MDH might be the only lab in Minnesota using this particular test. "It is for highly technical, sophisticated labs and procedures," he said, and MDH has quality control measures in place.