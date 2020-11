MDH uses Amazon Web Services to support the testing process, but health officials said it's down in many parts of the country.

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting technical difficulties Wednesday with the online component for ordering at-home saliva tests.

MDH uses Amazon Web Services to support the testing process but it's down in many parts of the country, according to a tweet by health officials.

With these web services down, test ordering and video visits will be affected.

Amazon Web Services is working on a patch for the issue.

You can find other testing resources here.