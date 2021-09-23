MDH reports 95 schools with five or more COVID cases

The new numbers provide some context at the start of a new school year.

MINNEAPOLIS — New numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health show an increase in COVID-19 cases among school-age kids, with 95 Minnesota schools now reporting at least five or more confirmed cases in the past two-week cycle.

That's a significant increase from last week's reported total, which stood at 26.

In all, more than 700 schools are now reporting at least one case of COVID-19 in the latest period. Two staff members have also died from the virus in the first weeks of the school year, according to MDH.

In a joint statement, MDH and the Minnesota Department of Education say they're assisting local districts, but no longer have the authority to issue mandates:

MDE and MDH stand ready to support schools as they navigate this school year. With the end of the peacetime emergency on July 1, the executive orders (including the Safe Learning Plan) are no longer in effect. This means that health and safety decisions are made at the local level and we do not have the authority to step in with mandates at this time. Over the summer, the Minnesota Department of Health issued best practice recommendations to support school leaders and school boards in designing plans to protect the health and safety of students, staff and families. We have communicated that schools should implement policies such as universal masking, social distancing, contact tracing, quarantining and other practices outlined in the MDH guidance in order to protect the health and safety of students, staff and families. MDE and MDH have also provided schools with COVID-19 testing resources and funding to support these efforts.

Beth Clymer, a teacher in the White Bear Lake district at Lakeaires Elementary, said she has not experienced any outbreaks at her school -- although the high school in her district is listed among the 95 Minnesota schools with five or more cases. At the elementary level, masks are required because students aren't old enough to get vaccinated.

"I believe that was part of the intent in having everyone mask up," Clymer said. "If a student does get COVID, at least if everyone is wearing masks, we don't all have to quarantine."

Clymer said she hopes in-person learning can continue, particularly from a social and emotional intelligence standpoint.