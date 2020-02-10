MDH: Those who attended Trump rally should consider COVID test

Health officials say community transmission levels were already high in St. Louis County and the Duluth area in the week before the president's visit.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and St. Louis County health officials are reaching out to the more than 3,000 people who attended the Trump campaign event in Duluth Wednesday evening, warning that chances of COVID transmission may have been elevated.

A news release sent out Friday by MDH confirms that community transmission levels were already elevated in St. Louis County and the Duluth area in the week before the president's visit, and maintains that some attending the rally may have been infectious without realizing it.

"Based on the 'six feet for 15 minutes' assessment, the likelihood of someone in the audience catching the virus from someone on stage is fairly minimal," said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director. "However, with an estimated attendance of at least 3,000 people at the rally, there's a pretty good likelihood that some of the attendees had the virus and were contagious, so as we would with any event, we strongly encourage participants to quarantine, monitor themselves for symptoms and consider getting tested."

MDH is offering the following guidance to those who attended the rally.

Anyone who attended events associated with the President’s visit and who now has symptoms should get tested right away.

People should consider getting tested even if they do not have symptoms because some may not develop or recognize symptoms and people can spread the virus even without displaying symptoms.

Attendees should get tested five to seven days after the event. If they test negative, they should get tested again around 12 days after the event.

People should get tested in their home communities and seek testing from their health care provider when possible.

Anyone who was a direct contact of President Trump or known COVID-19 cases needs to quarantine and should get tested. It is important to understand that quarantine for 14 days is necessary regardless of test results.

Anyone who attended any large group gathering, especially one with limited social distancing and/or masking, should be alert to potential symptoms of COVID-19 infection and limit social interactions for 14 days. This is true even if they feel no symptoms of illness.

Any Minnesotan wishing to be tested in the Duluth area can get a test at the testing site set up at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC).