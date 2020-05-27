MDH: Number of confirmed cases that were infectious at school/childcare facilities rises

Health officials say the number of positive cases has more than doubled since May 18.

ST PAUL, Minn — The Minnesota Department of Health says there has been a significant increase over the past 10 days of people who were infectious while attending school or childcare facilities.

According to officials, the total number of confirmed cases who were infectious in those settings has grown to 157, which is more than double the number of reported cases (72) on May 18.

Health officials have confirmed that six schools or childcare facilities have five or more confirmed cases, but policy doesn't allow them to disclose the names of the facilities.

According to officials, approximately 80% of those who tested positive in these settings are adults and 20% are children.

"As testing increases, we are seeing more cases in schools and child care centers," said Julie Bartkey, a public information officer with the MDH. "Many of these facilities have been serving the children of essential workers since the beginning of the Stay at Home order."

Bartkey added that anytime there is a confirmed case within a childcare facility or school, public health staff works closely with the school administrators and childcare directors to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with anyone who has been exposed. These people are then asked to self quarantine for 14 days, according to Bartkey.

While these numbers continue to climb, the MDH says it is working with these facilities to determine a preventative strategy moving forward. Some preventive measures include routine cleaning and disinfecting, frequent hand washing, maintaining small closed participant groups, limiting the mixing of groups of people, screening attendees each day, and ensuring sick people are staying home.

"Staff are also encouraged to wear cloth face covering while at work as much as possible," Bartkey said. "We hold regular webinars with these stakeholder groups to provide education on these key prevention strategies."