Members of Minneapolis fire station quarantine as precaution

Pending test results, a firefighter and crew members at Station 20 on the north side of Minneapolis are self-quarantining.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department sent an ill firefighter and his crew members home from Fire Station 20 on the city’s north side on Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed to KARE 11, although it remains unclear if the situation is related to COVID-19.

“A firefighter at Fire Station 20 reported feeling ill yesterday in the middle of the shift. The firefighter was sent home,” Assistant Chief of Administration Bryan Tyner said. “The crew members that were working with him were also sent home as a precaution.”

A contractor decontaminated the premises, and “existing personnel” from other fire locations then came to Fire Station 20 to relieve the crew members. All of those members will self-quarantine pending test results.

Those results “will determine if any additional action is necessary,” Tyner said.

Fire Station 20 is located on Humboldt Avenue North, just west of I-94 and the Mississippi River in north Minneapolis.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.