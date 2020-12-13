Metro area hospitals prepare to receive first shipment of COVID vaccines

Minnesota is expected to receive 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which metro area hospitals have been in prep mode for receiving since November.

MINNEAPOLIS — Healthcare facilities across the country are set to start receiving the nation's first FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

An estimated 2.9 million doses will be distributed within the first week. That number is expected to ramp up significantly in the coming weeks, to as much as 40 million doses by the end of 2020, according to the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, during a media briefing Saturday.

Those on the frontlines at hospitals like North Memorial Health are expected to be vaccinated first.

"We will have North Memorial Health Hospital and then Maple Grove Hospital will be the two sites that we will start doing employee and provider vaccines," said Paul Krogh, Assistant Director of Pharmacy Services at North Memorial Health.

Minnesota is expected to receive 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which metro area hospitals have been in prep mode for receiving since November.

"The different storage requirements, the number of potential both patients as well as team members and providers," said Krogh. He went on to say, "Next week is really going to be get the vaccine in and get the training material together, and pull everything together so that we are set to go on the 21st."

The 21st being the date that the Minnesota Department of Health has authorized the vaccinations to begin, after the emergency use training is complete.

"They expect to have that done by Wednesday or Thursday of next week," said Krogh.

With the pandemic claiming the lives of more than 100,000 people in long term care facilities according to a statement from the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, leaders in the industry are welcoming the FDA's authorization with open arms while urging state leaders to prioritize vaccinations for their residents. In a joint statement, both organizations referred to the pandemic as a life or death race against the clock.

"Our incredible team, heroic efforts night and day, worked to get this done and out the door and I think did a superb job. We understand the urgency of the situation," said FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.

With vaccinations set to begin, offering a sense of hope and relief, health experts say we're still months out from vaccinations for the general public once the first 2 rounds of doses wrap up for those most vulnerable.

"We start vaccinating on the 21st. We're not going to really see a difference until probably mid January," said Krogh.