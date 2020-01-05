Minneapolis brewery hosts blood drives

Forgotten Star Brewing Company in Minneapolis is hosting the Red Cross for blood drives with the hopes of bringing in more donors.

MINNEAPOLIS — Right now because blood drives have been canceled due to the coronavirus, the Red Cross says blood donations are needed more than ever.

We also know, that the service industry, including local breweries are struggling as well.

So in a move to help each other, Forgotten Star Brewing Company in Minneapolis joined hands with the American Red Cross to host blood drives to encourage people to come and donate blood, all while socially distancing.

Come for a crowler of beer and stay for the blood drive. Or the other way around. Either way, owners of Forgotten Star Brewing Company have made that process easy.

"It was just a natural, seamless transition for us," co-owner Andy Risvold said.

Risvold, and head brewer Matt Asay say ever since they opened up their doors five months ago, they've had community service at the core of their mission, along with beer-- of course. They've done fundraisers and have donated tips from certain days to different charities the first few months they were open. However, when the pandemic shut the tap room down, they found other ways to give back--and naturally, they saw the Red Cross as the perfect partner.

"We reached out to them after COVID happened," Risvold said. "They were all aboard. The first few blood drives they parked out here but ever since, they've been suing our taproom." Risvold pointed to the large parking lot that belongs to the brewery.

The brewery itself is a huge space. They figured the Red Cross could set up in there to take in more donors at once while safely maintaining social distancing.

"I mean, we're ding the best we can with the circumstances," Asay said. "We're very fortunate but we still have to take care of our community as well as best as we can. We're trying to do that."

The blood drive brought in people like Kathy Ringdal, who says she's trying to do her part because she is a universal donor. She said she was particularly excited about the fact that the drive was in a brewery.

"I love it," she said. "I'm bringing my husband home a [c]rowler for the first time. I'm going to have to ask them what kind they have!"

This kind of desire to serve the community has run in the blood of previous owners as well. Risvold pointed out that the brewery itself used to be a boiler room for the Northern Pump Company, which manufactured fire fighting equipment in the late 20's to early 40's.

Risvold explained that the 'E' and six stars that are painted on the northern stacks on top of the brewery are actually military awards. He said this came after the water pump manufacturer was tapped to manufacture artillery after the attack on Pearl Harbor. They did this so well that they were awarded heavily-- apparently it is one of two facilities to receive this level of awards that is standing today.

Both Risvold and Asay say they too are doing what they can during this battle against the Coronavirus.

"I don't know if pride is the right word," Asay said. "We're happy to do it and we're glad we have the space to allow them to do this for people."

"We're fortunate to have the space, doing what we can with the space we have," Risvold said.

If you are interested in participating in Forgotten Star's next blood drive with the American Red Cross, you can find information here, or here on the Red Cross website.