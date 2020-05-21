Minneapolis makes face coverings mandatory in indoor public spaces

Masks or face coverings will be required for anyone over the age of two inside retail stores, hotels, government buildings, schools and recreational facilities.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will sign an emergency order Thursday that makes wearing a mask or face covering mandatory inside indoor public spaces.

Frey announced during a press conference that face coverings will be required for anyone over the age of two inside retail stores, hotels, government buildings, schools and universities, recreational facilities, and service centers, and once they're back open, bars and restaurants.

Frey said owners have every right to refuse entry to anyone who does not comply to this new order.

In an effort to ensure residents are equipped for this new order, Frey said city staff members are currently working on a Memorial Day public cloth mask drive.

At this point it is unclear what the penalties will be for not complying with the emergency order.

A news release from the city asserts that medical research indicates COVID-19 may have a high rate of transmission through respiratory droplets, particularly while indoors, and that wearing a mask can help reduce the risk of community spread. City leaders say research also shows people who are asymptomatic (or have yet to show signs of the virus) can still transmit the virus without knowing they have contracted it.