Minneapolis mayor allows restaurants, bars to temporarily expand outdoor seating

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has issued a new emergency order allowing restaurants and bars in the city to expand outdoor dining into surrounding parking areas and sidewalks.
The mayor's order follows the state of Minnesota's announcement allowing restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining starting on June 1.
Several Minneapolis restaurants were seeking loosened zoning rules from the city following the state's announcement, particularly those with small or non-existent outdoor dining space.
"It is a priority that our bars, restaurants, and other spaces of public accommodation be given every opportunity to attract business in a healthy and safe manner and in accordance with previously issued guidelines," the mayor's order said.
Under the order, Frey is directing city staff to expedite applications for temporary expansions of business premises to include parking spaces and surrounding sidewalks, provided there's enough sidewalk space remaining to meet requirements under the Americans With Disabilities Act.
All fees for temporary expansions are waived under the order, which begins June 1 and continues until further notice.
