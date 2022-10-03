Minneapolis, St. Paul lift mask mandate at city buildings

Visitors and employees inside those buildings will no longer be required to wear a mask.

Mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul signed executive orders Thursday that lift the mask requirement for city facilities as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward.

Visitors and employees in those buildings will no longer be required to wear a mask.

"We continue to make policy decisions based on current data," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a news release. "Minneapolis is sustaining a downward trend in case and hospitalization rates, and the new CDC indicators reflect a low community level classification in Hennepin County. Thanks to the dedication of our employees, we've reached the necessary benchmarks to safely lift this requirement for our workforce and buildings."

"We are entering a new, promising phase of our recovery," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter in a statement. "While we still have work to do, I'm glad we are in the place to safely wind down emergency masking measures."

Last month Mayor Frey and Mayor Carter ended the indoor face mask requirements for public areas and businesses in their respective cities.

Several other government agencies and businesses have rolled back their face covering requirements due to declining COVID numbers.

