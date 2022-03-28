Minnesota 2nd-least stressed state, according to WalletHub

The personal finance website says lots of sleep, good credit scores and a low divorce rate are among the factors helping us deal with pandemic stress.

MINNEAPOLIS — COVID-19 and the pandemic that delivered it have caused untold stress for people in the U.S. and across the globe over the past two years.

But Minnesotans, it appears, have coped with those stresses better than most.

A new study by personal finance website WalletHub finds that Minnesota is the second least-stressed state in the country, with only residents of Utah being more chill.

The ranking were determined by comparing data from the 50 states in four key dimensions (1. Work-Related Stress, 2. Money-Related Stress, 3. Family-Related Stress, 4. Health and Safety-Related Stress) across 41 key stress indicators, from average hours worked and amount of sleep to credit scores and divorce rates.

Here is how the Gopher State stacked up in a number of categories, with 50 being the least stressed and one being the most.

Stress Levels in Minnesota (1=Most Stressed, 25=Avg.):

39th – Avg. Hours Worked per Week

– Avg. Hours Worked per Week 50th – Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep

– Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep 50th – % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health

– % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health 50th – Median Credit Score

– Median Credit Score 34th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 47th – % of Population Living in Poverty

– % of Population Living in Poverty 46th – Divorce Rate

– Divorce Rate 28th – Crime Rate per Capita

– Crime Rate per Capita 44th – Psychologists per Capita

The Midwest is apparently a hot-spot for dealing with pandemic-related stress. South Dakota, Wisconsin and New Hampshire are right behind Utah and Minnesota in the least-stressed category, while Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, West Virginia and Mississippi are the top five most-stressed states.

For more on the study and how it was conducted, log on to the WalletHub website.