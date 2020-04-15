Minnesota AG Keith Ellison's mother dies from coronavirus complications

The mother Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison died of COVID-19, according to a tweet from Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Clida Martinez Ellison died on March 26 at the age of 81, according to a tweet from Keith Ellison, and on Wednesday, Klobuchar said the cause of death was determined to be from complications connected to the coronavirus.
Jeremiah Ellison, a Minneapolis City Council member and son of Keith Ellison, wrote about his grandmother's passing in an editorial in the New York Times on Wednesday, saying she was "so beloved."
Klobuchar described Clida Ellison as an "incredible woman and a pioneer."
Klobuchar's husband, John Bessler, was also recently hospitalized with COVID-19, but has since been released.
The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also a data portal online at mn.gov/covid19.