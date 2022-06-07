Applications for frontline worker pay open Wednesday

Eligible Minnesota residents will have 45 days to apply for their share of $500 million put aside for those deemed essential as the pandemic swept the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The application process opens Wednesday, June 8 for frontline workers to claim their share of $500 million set aside by legislators as so-called "hero pay" for those deemed essential during the pandemic.

Eligible workers, those employed in health care, child care, school, food service, public transit, long-term care, building service, emergency response, retail, and manufacturing, have 45 days to apply. They will receive up to $750 each, depending on the number of people who apply.

A website set up for the applications reminds frontline workers that the $500 million is not being awarded on a first come, first served basis. Funds will be divided among approved candidates following the application period, a 15-day appeals period and another time frame during which those appeals will be reviewed.

The Frontline Worker Pay Law also requires that employers in a frontline work sector inform employees about the law and money that may be available to them.

Answers to frequently asked questions about the program can be found on a webpage set up by the state.

