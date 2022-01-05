MN Attorney General Keith Ellison tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to get vaccinated 'now'

Ellison said he tested positive while out of the country and is currently isolating with mild cold-like symptoms.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Ellison said he tested positive while out of the country and is currently isolating with mild cold-like symptoms. He shared that had he not been required to take a COVID test before boarding his plane home, he would have "had no reason to believe" he was positive, as at the time, he was asymptomatic.

Ellison said he is fully vaccinated and boosted, going on to to encourage others to do the same.

"I’m very grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted. The science is clear: vaccines and booster shots make COVID symptoms mild and manageable for most of us if we do contract the virus. My case is more proof of that," he said.

In April of 2020, Ellison's 82-year-old mother died from COVID-19 complications.

Read his full statement below:

Sharing that I have tested positive for COVID. Bc I’m vaxxed & boosted, my symptoms are only those of a mild cold. I’m out of the country visiting family and am isolating in place. I’m working remotely as normal until it’s safe to return home.

I had no reason to believe I was positive until I took a mandatory COVID test yesterday that was required to board the plane home. I was surprised to find it was positive bc up to that pt I had had no symptoms. Since then, I’ve developed mild symptoms but nothing serious.

I’m very grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted. The science is clear: vaccines and booster shots make COVID symptoms mild and manageable for most of us if we do contract the virus. My case is more proof of that.

Omicron is highly transmissible, so if you’re eligible and haven’t gotten vaxxed and/or boosted, I cannot urge you strongly enough to do so, and to do so now — for yourselves, for your families and loved ones, for your community, and for the sake of our healthcare system.

The more of us who are vaccinated, the more we will all get through to the other side of the omicron wave safely. That’s how we care for each other as members of community and human beings.

Sharing that I have tested positive for COVID. Bc I’m vaxxed & boosted, my symptoms are only those of a mild cold. I’m out of the country visiting family and am isolating in place. I’m working remotely as normal until it’s safe to return home. — Attorney General Keith Ellison (@AGEllison) January 6, 2022

Watch more on the coronavirus: