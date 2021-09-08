Minnesota Community Care health center helps teens and community get vaccines by expanding into local schools

There are 10 clinics located in metro area schools.

ST PAUL, Minn. — As Minnesota reaches a milestone in new daily COVID-19 cases, there’s a push to get eligible teens vaccinated.



Reuben Moore is the president and executive officer of Minnesota Community Care – a Twin Cities-based health center providing vaccinations for community members and students across the metro.



“We design and bring our services to the community in a meaningful way,” Moor said.



Moore says the clinic has been operating here since April of last year and leading up to the start of the school year, Moore says he's seeing an uptick in teens coming in to get the COVID 19 vaccine.

“They just want to get back to the new normal," he said.



The U.S. is currently averaging more than 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases each day, the highest in nearly six months.



According to the Minnesota Department of Health, more than 26,000 children between 12-15 have received their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine since July 1.



While Moore says there are 10 similar clinics located in schools across the metro, he’s optimistic for the start of the school year.