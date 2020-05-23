Gov. Walz issues order allowing worship, weddings and funerals to resume May 27

The new guidance follows consultation with faith leaders, and requires social distancing and occupancy limits.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz has issued a new executive order allowing worship, weddings and funerals "to proceed as safely as possible during the COVID-19 Peacetime Emergency."

Following consultations with faith leaders and new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control, the governor's new order will allow places of worship to reopen starting Wednesday, May 27 at 25% occupancy, with social distancing and other public health guidelines in place.

Executive Order 20-62 allows places of worship, funeral homes, and other facilities that offer gathering space for weddings, funerals and prayer to host gatherings of more than 10 people, with the following requirements:

In all settings, ensure a minimum of 6 feet of physical distancing between households.

In indoor settings, occupancy must not exceed 25 percent of the normal occupant capacity as determined by the fire marshal, with a maximum of 250 people in a single self-contained space.

In outdoor settings, gatherings must not exceed 250 individuals.

“I have had many meaningful conversations with faith leaders over the last few weeks,” Gov. Walz said in a statement. “From a personal and public health perspective, the decision around places of worship has been a challenging one since the beginning of the pandemic. We know large gatherings of people raise the risk of spreading COVID-19. We also know worship is an essential part of many Minnesotans’ lives, including mine.”

Walz said his discussions with faith leaders will ensure there are clear public health guidelines to resume worship as safely as possible.

“Each step we take brings risk and responsibility for all,” Walz said. “My family will continue to practice our faith via video at home. I urge all Minnesotans to continue to limit their in-person interactions with people outside of their households, and I strongly urge Minnesotans at heightened risk to stay home. Those who disregard public health guidance endanger not only themselves, but their families and their neighbors.”

The governor clarified that the order does not extend to receptions, and orders against communal sharing of food will remain in place.

Watch the governor's full press conference below or by clicking here.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis released a statement in response to the governor's order.

"I am so thankful for the honest, open, and fast-paced dialogue we had over these past days and am pleased we could come to a consensus about a reasonable and safe path forward that allows a greater number of people to safely return to worship beginning May 27," he said.

Archbishop Hebda noted specific reopening decisions will be left up to individual parishes.

"The bishops of Minnesota have repeatedly told our pastors and parishes that they should only return to public Mass when they are able and willing to follow the many protocols that have been put in place – including sanitization and a few changes to the liturgy, particularly regarding the reception of Holy Communion," he said. "If a parish is not confident they are ready, they should not open. Period."

Archbishop Hebda also released a video message in response to the governor's order:

Earlier in the week, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, as well as the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, announced plans to resume worship services, against the state's previous recommendations.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said places of worship should be deemed "essential," and urged governors across the country to allow them to reopen.

In a thread posted to Twitter, Republican Minnesota Senator Majority Leader Sen. Paul Gazelka thanked faith leaders for making their voices heard.

"I want to thank the faith leaders who stepped up to make sure religious groups were not treated differently than other businesses," Gazelka said. "Many of them have spent the last several months adapting their ministry in preparation for a reopening. They rightfully felt left behind as other businesses were given more room to reopen. As faiths share a value for human life, I know that each leader will take extra care to protect and serve their people. We have to be able to trust one another if we are ever going to be able to reopen. "

While the new order allows gatherings of up to 250 people for faith gatherings, Gov. Walz also noted, for now, the state's guidance against graduation ceremonies will remain in place, noting a case in the past week involving a graduation event held against state recommendations which involved a participant later diagnosed with COVID-19.

Walz also said, similarly, Minnesota's upcoming limitations on bars and restaurants will continue, noting that CDC guidance on such venues has not changed. However, Walz acknowledged he understands the frustrations of bar and restaurant owners and said conversations are continuing.

"I don't want to give false hope, but I also don't want to close the door," Walz said.