Live updates: MDH reports 41 new COVID deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

MDH reports 41 new COVID-related deaths

Allina Health relaxes visitor guidelines

Mayo Clinic modeling shows COVID decline in coming weeks

Minneapolis, St. Paul lift vaccine mandate on bars and restaurants

Wednesday, Feb. 16

11 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 41 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 11,903 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 5,496 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Data shows that 93.8% of adult ICU beds in Minnesota are currently filled, while the percentage of non-ICU beds is at 93.9%. Pediatric bed openings are slightly better, with 82.9% of ICU beds being used and 89.8% of non-ICU beds for children filled across the state.

According to MDH's latest data available, 833 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 703 in non-ICU beds and 130 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,347,480 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,868,642 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.2%). Of that number 3,634,970 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (69.7%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 200,891 kids have at least one shot (39%) and 169,109 have completed their vaccine series (33%).

On Wednesday, 1,501 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, however health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately portray the full extent and reality of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the latest surge being fueled by the more infectious omicron variant, at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

2:15 p.m.

Citing decreasing COVID-19 cases throughout Minnesota, Allina Health announced Tuesday that the hospital system has moved from red to yellow visitor status. Under the yellow status, people in outpatient and inpatient settings are allowed to have one visitor per day, with some limited exceptions.

11 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 11,862 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 5,484 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Data shows that 92.9% of adult ICU beds across the state are filled, while the percentage of non-ICU beds is at 93.5%. Pediatric bed openings are slightly better, with 82.9% of ICU beds in Minnesota being used and 88.4% of non-ICU beds for children filled.

According to MDH's latest data available, 898 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 753 in non-ICU beds and 145 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,341,724 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,867,610 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.2%). Of that number 3,633,160 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (69.7%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 200,592 kids have at least one shot (39%) and 168,335 have completed their vaccine series (33%).