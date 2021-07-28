The CDC recommends wearing masks indoors in these Minnesota counties

MINNESOTA, USA — The video above originally aired on July 27, 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control has issued new mask-wearing guidelines for vaccinated Americans, recommending that all people wear face coverings while indoors in certain parts of the country.
The update was prompted by concerns over a nationwide spike in cases fueled by the delta variant of COVID-19.
A color-coded map from the CDC shows which counties across the United States, including fourteen in Minnesota, are considered to be at a high or substantial risk for transmitting the virus. It's in those counties where the new indoor mask guidelines are recommended.
According to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, "substantial transmission" means there's been 50-100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period, and high transmission means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period.
The following fourteen Minnesota counties are considered high or substantial risk:
Cottonwood County
- Risk: Substantial
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 48.2%
Dodge County
- Risk: Substantial
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 50.3%
Isanti County
- Risk: Substantial
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 35.5%
Lake County
- Risk: High
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 57.6%
Lake of the Woods County
- Risk: High
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 49.3%
Mille Lacs County
- Risk: Substantial
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 50.3%
Pope County
- Risk: Substantial
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 49.2%
Redwood County
- Risk: High
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 45.4%
Roseau County
- Risk: Substantial
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 43.8%
Scott County
- Risk: Substanial
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 58.3%
Swift County
- Risk: Substantial
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 49.8%
Traverse County
- Risk: Substantial
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 52.4%
Waseca County
- Risk: Substantial
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 48.4%
Wilkin County
- Risk: High
- Percent of population partially vaccinated: 28.6%
As the new school year approaches, the CDC is also recommending teachers, staff, students and visitors wear masks inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status.
Earlier this month, the American Academy of Pediatrics released it's own update and recommended all students over the age of two wear masks when returning to school this fall.
At that time, Minneapolis Public Schools and Saint Paul Public Schools told KARE 11 they hadn't made a decision about fall safety protocols and masking. A spokesperson for Minneapolis said those decisions would be made in the coming weeks, and a spokesperson for St. Paul said the AAP recommendations are an additional factor for the district to consider.