Walz urges Minnesotans to apply for COVID-19 housing assistance before Monday deadline

The Minnesota Housing Assistance Program has over $30 million still available to dole out to those struggling to keep their homes or apartments.

ST PAUL, Minn — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are urging Minnesotans to draw upon state aid for their end-of-year housing bills.

In a media call on Thursday afternoon Gov. Walz highlighted efforts to "ensure Minnesotans can afford to stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Minnesotans can apply for housing assistance through the United Way by calling 211 or going online to 211unitedway.org. The deadline is Monday, Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Walz pointed out that Minnesota is still in the heart of the pandemic, with the second-highest daily death toll of 92 announced on Thursday.

"Throughout this entire epidemic we’ve asked Minnesotans to sacrifice," Walz said. "We’ve asked them to do things that put their own financial security somewhat at risk, to help protect others."

The governor said he understands that some people don't have a safe place to go, or they're in danger of losing that safe place, when they're asked to stay home.

"A lot of folks are in a situation where housing security is a real concern through no fault of their own," Walz said.

Lt. Gov. Flanagan said she is a renter and paid her rent on Tuesday. But she knows that some Minnesotans are deciding between paying their rent or mortgage, and buying groceries.

"I want folks to know that there are still resources available to help you and your family," she said.

Flanagan said home owners should ask their lenders if they can defer payment for up to a year, and reiterated that anyone can apply for housing assistance via 211unitedway.org, or by calling 211, before the deadline of Monday, Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Those who don't need assistance should consider giving to the nonprofits that are helping others, Flanagan said, and telling their friends and family about the assistance that's available.

"We cannot stop until all Minnesotans have a safe and affordable place to live," Flanagan said.

Emily Bastian, vice president of ending homelessness at Minnesota nonprofit Avivo, spoke about efforts to support the people living in homeless encampments in the Twin Cities.

"There is no one path from homelessness to permanent housing," she said.

Bastian emphasized the importance of state and local governments partnering with the nonprofit sector to make that support possible.

Gov. Walz said it's important to recognize the humanity in those experiencing homelessness, "not seeing it as a problem that we wish would just go away."

The governor also said that the last week has given him hope that there will be a federal COVID-19 relief package.

There's $100 million available in Minnesota's Housing Assistance Program, which was announced in July. Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said there are currently requests for $67 million in assistance as of the end of November. That means there's a little over $30 million left to dole out, and she hopes many people will still request assistance with December rent.

"We've got room for one more big push here to pay December bills," she said.