More than 10,000 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19

MINNESOTA, USA — On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 54 new COVID-189 deaths, officially pushing the state over the 10,000 mark.

As of Wednesday, 10,018 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

MDH reported the first COVID deaths back in March 2020. Since then, the daily reported number of new deaths has ebbed and flowed.

Minnesota has recorded at least one COVID-related death nearly every day since April 2020, with the exception of a handful of scattered days in the summer of 2021 with no deaths recorded.

Minnesota's case counts peaked in late 2020, when the state regularly averaged more than 5,000 daily cases from mid-November through mid-December 2020. Case averages approached similar levels at the end of 2021.

As of Dec. 15, Hennepin County reported the most COVID deaths at 2,105. Ramsey County followed with 1,086 deaths.

By age, the most COVID-related deaths occurred in people between 85-89 years old. Death rates among younger people are significantly lower, however MDH has reported at least three deaths among children that were 9 or younger.

