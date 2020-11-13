Restrictions begin Friday in state-wide COVID-19 'dial back' effort

MINNEAPOLIS — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Minnesota, measures targeting social gatherings go into effect Friday night to try and slow the spread of the virus. "We've turned our dials," Governor Tim Walz said in a Tuesday press conference. "We're going to have to turn them back a little again today."
"We are in the midst of a significant surge in coronavirus cases," Walz said. "I wish I could tell you that this is unexpected, but it’s not."
The new restrictions being put in place include:
Social gatherings
- Limit of 10 people for indoor and outdoor gatherings
- Three households or less, including the host
- Effective at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13
Receptions including weddings and funerals
- Phased approach to attendance limits
- 50-person limit on Nov. 27
- 25-person limit on Dec. 11
- Events cannot take place between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.
- No change to the actual wedding, funeral or similar planned ceremony - only the connected reception or celebration
Bars and restaurants
- 50% capacity, no more than 150 people total
- Counter closed for seating and service, unless counter-only service establishment
- Patrons must be seated at tables
- No bar games that require standing
- No service 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Goes into effect Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 p.m.
"We need to move now," Walz said. "This is happening incredibly quickly."
No new limitations are being placed on gyms or sports at this time, and as of Tuesday retail stores no longer have capacity limits.