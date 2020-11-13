Restrictions begin Friday in state-wide COVID-19 'dial back' effort

As of 10 p.m., social gatherings, weddings, and bars and restaurants will see more limitations in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Minnesota, measures targeting social gatherings go into effect Friday night to try and slow the spread of the virus. "We've turned our dials," Governor Tim Walz said in a Tuesday press conference. "We're going to have to turn them back a little again today."

"We are in the midst of a significant surge in coronavirus cases," Walz said. "I wish I could tell you that this is unexpected, but it’s not."

The new restrictions being put in place include:

Social gatherings

Limit of 10 people for indoor and outdoor gatherings

Three households or less, including the host

Effective at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13

Receptions including weddings and funerals

Phased approach to attendance limits 50-person limit on Nov. 27 25-person limit on Dec. 11

Events cannot take place between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

No change to the actual wedding, funeral or similar planned ceremony - only the connected reception or celebration

Bars and restaurants

50% capacity, no more than 150 people total

Counter closed for seating and service, unless counter-only service establishment

Patrons must be seated at tables

No bar games that require standing

No service 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Goes into effect Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 p.m.

"We need to move now," Walz said. "This is happening incredibly quickly."