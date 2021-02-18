Live updates: State launches COVID-19 Vaccine Connector to help Minnesotans find shots

The tool will allow residents to sign up via computer or phone, regardless of their eligibility status.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, Feb. 18

State launches COVID-19 Vaccine Connector to help Minnesotans find shots

Walz says middle, high school students can return to the classroom starting Feb. 22

Delays expected in Minnesota vaccine delivery, appointments due to inclement weather in southern US

7 a.m.

The state is taking the wraps off a new tool that will help all Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Tim Walz calls the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector the next step in the state's strategy "to meet Minnesotans where they are and connect them to vaccine opportunities, no matter where they live or their personal circumstances."

All Minnesotans who have not yet received their vaccine are urged to sign up, either via the state's COVID-19 response web page, or by calling 833-431-2053 for those without computer access or those who need assistance. There is no cost, and no restricted time period for registering.

“We still have a frustratingly limited vaccine supply from the federal government, but every Minnesotan should know their chance to get a vaccine will come. Today, we are connecting them directly to that process,” said Governor Walz in a released statement. “We need to make it as easy as possible for every Minnesotan to get the vaccine when it’s their turn – no matter where they live and no matter their personal circumstances. The options we’re providing will help make that happen.”

Those signing up will be asked to provide contact information, demographic data, medical history, and employment to determine their eligibility for vaccinations. The online form includes questions about gender identity, sexual orientation, race, cultural identification, and disabilities to help health officials track and measure the equity and fairness of the vaccine distribution process. These questions have the option of selecting “prefer not to answer” or “none of the above,” and opting to not answer will not prevent a person from signing up.

Anyone who registers will be alerted by the Vaccine Connector when they become eligible to be vaccinated under state guidelines. It will then help with connecting them to resources to schedule an appointment, or notify that person if there are other vaccination opportunities in their area.

Actual appointments will be made through a registered provider.

“The Vaccine Connector will play a vital role moving forward to help us connect each and every Minnesotan to a vaccine once they’re eligible,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We are working hard to make sure folks in every community in Minnesota feel connected to our vaccine network and know how to get a vaccine safely and confidently once supply increases.”

In the current phase of its vaccination strategy Minnesota is providing doses for health care workers, long-term care residents, pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educators, child care workers and people age 65 and over. State leaders are urging all Minnesotans who have not been vaccinated to sign up for the Vaccine Connector. Residents will also continue to hear about vaccination opportunities in other ways:

Health care personnel will hear from their employer about when and where they can get vaccinated

Long-term care residents will hear from their facility about when and where they can get vaccinated

Adults 65+ who already registered through either the COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program or the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program do not need to re-submit information. When adults 65+ sign up for the Vaccine Connector, they will immediately be entered into the random selection process for the state’s Community Vaccination Program sites operating in Minneapolis, Duluth, and Rochester. If they are selected to receive their vaccine at one of these sites, they will be notified by text, email, or landline by the company that runs those sites, Vault Health.

The state is continuing to partner with hundreds of local medical providers and pharmacies to provide shots to Minnesotans age 65 and older. Adults 65+ can use the Vaccine Locator map to find nearby vaccine distribution sites and make an appointment to receive a vaccine through the providers listed there. They can also contact their regular provider directly.

Educators and child care providers who already completed the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine – Education and Child Care survey do not need to complete the Vaccine Connector form, or re-submit their information. Educators, school staff, and child care workers will continue to hear from their local public health agency, employer, state-sponsored community vaccination site, or state vaccination partner about when and where they can get vaccinated.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Minnesota's new COVID case numbers bumped up a bit Wednesday, an anticipated development as weekday testing volume increased.

Data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflects 783 new cases of the virus, an increase from Tuesday's 456. Wednesday's case numbers were based on results from 22,160 tests (18,630 PCR, 3,530 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That is more than twice the testing volume reported Tuesday.

Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Minnesota has now tallied 475,379 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, 22,055 of which are tied to antigen tests.

Reported COVID deaths are in double digits for the first time in four days. MDH says 10 people died from the virus in the last day, pushing fatalities to 6,390. Of that total 4,019, or 63% of them, are associated with long-term care or assisted living settings.

Minnesota is nearing 700,000 people who have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine. The state vaccine dashboard says as of Monday, 695,629 people have at least received the first shot, with 246,431 of them having completed the two-shot series.

At this point, about 12.3% of Minnesota's 5.6 million residents have been vaccinated at least once.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to drop, with 314 people receiving in-patient care as of Tuesday. Of those patients 54 are in the ICU. The availability of non-ICU beds in Twin Cities hospitals remains low, with just 3.8% (141 beds) open at this time.

Total hospitalizations since the pandemic began are now up to 25,287, with 5,212 people requiring ICU care.

Young adults continue to be a concern to health officials, with people 20 to 24 accounting for the most coronavirus cases of any group (47,511). Three people included in those cases died. The age group registering the most fatalities is those between 85 and 90-years-old, with 1,211 deaths in 6,182 cases.