Minnesota delegation taking action after exposure to President Trump

After the president announced he tested positive for COVID-19, a contingent of U.S. and state Republican lawmakers is reacting.

MINNEAPOLIS — The confirmation that President Trump has contracted COVID-19 has a contingent of Minnesota lawmakers who had contact with him Wednesday taking action.

U.S. Congressman Tom Emmer was among three Republicans who boarded Air Force One to fly from the Twin Cities to Duluth for a campaign rally Wednesday evening. On Friday Emmer confirmed that he has taken a COVID test after possible exposure through the president or infected members of his team, and said he expects results back within 24 hours.

"I am not exhibiting symptoms and have been tested for COVID by the Office of the Attending Physican," Emmer confirmed in a released statement. The congressman also said he is praying for the health and well-being of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

U.S First District Congressman Jim Hagedorn was also on the flight to Duluth Wednesday. His office released a statement Friday saying Hagedorn was also tested for COVID, and expects results later today.

"Also this morning, Rep. Hagedorn spoke directly with Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the U.S. Congress," read a statement released by Hagedorn's office. "Because Congressman Hagedorn’s interactions with the president and others who tested positive did not meet the criteria of close contact - within a distance of six feet for a duration of more than 15 minutes - Dr. Monahan advised the congressman to continue his official duties, such as voting on the House floor, wear a mask, and delay air travel until the results of his COVID-19 test are confirmed as ‘negative.'"

Hagedorn would be considered at high risk for the virus, as he is battling kidney cancer.

At this point there has been no comment from U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber, who was part of the group on Air Force One.

Two state lawmakers who had potential exposure when interacting with the president during a stopover at Twin Cities International Airport Wednesday afternoon are taking steps to protect their health, and that of those around them. Senate Majority Paul Gazelka told WCCO Radio that he is feeling fine this morning, but is following CDC and MDH guidelines, along with advice from his doctor. Senator Gazelka confirmed he will be tested for COVID and begin quarantining at home.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said he is praying for the president and first lady, and said he is taking precautions after potential COVID exposure.

"I am not currently experiencing any symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution I am being tested again on Friday for COVID-19 after testing negative on Tuesday ahead of the President’s visit," Daudt said in a released statement. "I will remain in self-quarantine until results are received.”