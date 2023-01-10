x
Need more at-home COVID tests? This is your last chance to get them from the state

Since last April, state officials say more than 2.5 million free tests have been given out.
Kristin Travis, a community outreach doula, holds a home COVID-19 test kit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, while picking up supplies at Open Arms Perinatal Services before going out to visit some of her clients in Seattle. With the brutal omicron wave rapidly easing its grip, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 of the 50 states. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health has four additional free COVID-19 at-home rapid tests available to all residents through the state's online ordering program

Health officials say this will be the final time free tests are offered before the program ends.

"Testing is essential in getting the proper treatment to those who need it and preventing the spread of COVID-19, and the state's free online ordering program made it simple for Minnesotans in every corner of the state to easily access critical testing," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham in a news release.

The public can also place orders for the free tests through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053 Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

