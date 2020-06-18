Minnesota Department of Education issues guidance for 2020-21 school year amid COVID-19

A final decision for the schooling scenario that will be used is expected to be made July 27.

The Minnesota Department of Education released a 100-page guide for public schools to prepare for three potential schooling scenarios in the upcoming academic year.

The three scenarios outlined in the guide are: in-person learning, hybrid learning and distance only learning.

The following is a summary of what each scenario would look like:

In-person learning for all students: Schools are urged to create as much space between students and teachers as feasible throughout the day, but will not be held strictly to the 6-feet distancing guidance during "primary instructional time in the classroom." This scenario will be implemented if COVID-19 metrics continue to stabilize and/or improve.

Hybrid learning with strict social distancing and capacity limits: This type of learning will combine face-to-face and distance schooling. Schools and transportation will need to be limited to 50% maximum capacity. Social distancing of at least 6-feet would be implemented at all times. If distancing can't be achieved, the number of occupants will need to be reduced. Schools will need to implement contactless pickup/delivery of school materials and food. This scenario would be implemented if COVID-19 metrics worsen at the local, regional, or statewide level. This scenario will also be implemented within a school if they experience clusters of cases.

Distance learning only: Distance learning includes online, but also other methods to ensure that all students are able to receive their education. MDE said they expect all schools to provide students with needed educational materials. This scenario may be implemented if local, regional, or statewide COVID-19 metrics worsen significantly enough to require the suspension of in-person learning.

MDE said in their guidance that it is possible that all three scenarios could be used in the 2020-21 school year.

The following is a summary of what food services could potentially look like under the three scenarios:

In-person learning for all students: Physical distancing and other safe health practices according to guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health’s new restaurant and dining guidance must be followed for both students and food service staff.

Hybrid learning with strict social distancing and capacity limits: This scenario could only require one type of meal service such as, serving lunch at school or via distance learning distribution. But it could be a combination of both.

Distance learning only: Meal service to students could be provided by home delivery, curb-side pick-up, bus stop pick-up or other methods.

