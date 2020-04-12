Minnesota DOC reports sixth inmate death due to COVID-19

According to the DOC, MCF-Faribault currently has 481 COVID-positive inmates and 67 COVID-positive staff.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) says another inmate has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the DOC, the 64-year-old man had been incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault and died at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester on Dec. 4.

His identity has not been released.

“On behalf of the Department of Corrections, I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this man,” said Commissioner Paul Schnell. “This man’s death along with more than 3,800 others in our state serves as a sad reminder of the impact of this pandemic. We are continuing our aggressive testing and spread mitigation efforts as we closely monitor the health status and medical needs of those who contract this virus."

It's the sixth inmate to die from coronavirus while incarcerated in the Minnesota DOC system since the pandemic began, and third from MCF-Faribault.

The last death at that facility was on June 27.

According to the DOC, Faribault currently has 481 COVID-positive inmates and 67 COVID-positive staff. Currently, there are 1,783 people incarcerated at MCF-Faribault.