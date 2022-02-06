Minnesota expands COVID-19 test-to-treat sites

At five community testing sites around the state, people that test positive for COVID and are deemed high risk can get an antiviral prescription on the same day.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Monday, June 2, 2022.

Minnesota will offer COVID-19 test-to-treat options at two more community testing sites: MSP Airport and Saint Paul-Midway.

Test-to-treat services at MSP will start on June 23, while services at Saint Paul-Midway begin on June 27.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the federal government will support the test-to-treat operation at MSP, while MDH will lead operations at Saint-Paul Midway.

Test-to-treat is also available at the community testing sites in Brooklyn Park, Moorhead and Duluth.

Minnesotans can get tested for COVID-19 for free at any community site. If they test positive and are deemed high-risk, patients can receive a prescription for the antiviral medication Paxlovid at the same time for no cost.

Minnesotans can also continue to pick up free at-home rapid tests at the community testing sites.

Minnesotans preparing to go to a test-to-treat location should have their medical history prepared. Clinicians can only offer a prescription for Paxlovid to high-risk patients.

“I am proud to be one of the first states to partner with the federal government to offer more test-to-treat options to people who need them,” Governor Tim Walz said in a statement when announcing the rollout of new test-to-treat sites. “We will continue to make sure all Minnesotans have options when it comes to testing for and treating COVID-19. It is important when someone tests positive for COVID-19, they have immediate access to treatment options.”

In addition to the five community testing locations that offer test-to-treat, there are 61 sites across the state where Minnesotans can find test-to-treat services at places like pharmacies or clinics.

In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends people get tested if:

They have symptoms of the virus

They have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

They are returning from international or domestic travel

They attended a high-risk event

They work in a setting that has regular, close contact with many people

