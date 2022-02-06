Minnesota expands COVID-19 test-to-treat sites

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Monday, June 2, 2022.
Minnesota will offer COVID-19 test-to-treat options at two more community testing sites: MSP Airport and Saint Paul-Midway.
Test-to-treat services at MSP will start on June 23, while services at Saint Paul-Midway begin on June 27.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the federal government will support the test-to-treat operation at MSP, while MDH will lead operations at Saint-Paul Midway.
Test-to-treat is also available at the community testing sites in Brooklyn Park, Moorhead and Duluth.
Minnesotans can get tested for COVID-19 for free at any community site. If they test positive and are deemed high-risk, patients can receive a prescription for the antiviral medication Paxlovid at the same time for no cost.
Minnesotans can also continue to pick up free at-home rapid tests at the community testing sites.
Minnesotans preparing to go to a test-to-treat location should have their medical history prepared. Clinicians can only offer a prescription for Paxlovid to high-risk patients.
“I am proud to be one of the first states to partner with the federal government to offer more test-to-treat options to people who need them,” Governor Tim Walz said in a statement when announcing the rollout of new test-to-treat sites. “We will continue to make sure all Minnesotans have options when it comes to testing for and treating COVID-19. It is important when someone tests positive for COVID-19, they have immediate access to treatment options.”
In addition to the five community testing locations that offer test-to-treat, there are 61 sites across the state where Minnesotans can find test-to-treat services at places like pharmacies or clinics.
In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends people get tested if:
They have symptoms of the virus
They have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19
They are returning from international or domestic travel
They attended a high-risk event
They work in a setting that has regular, close contact with many people
