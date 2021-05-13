Gov. Walz to address new CDC indoor mask guidelines

According to the CDC, masks will still need to be worn in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz will address the new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) saying that people who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks indoors.

“This is exciting news! The vaccines are working," said a spokesperson for the governor's office in a release Thursday. "Governor Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health are reviewing the CDC’s announcement and working to update Minnesota’s COVID-19 guidance. The Governor will address this later today.”

The CDC issued the new guidance on Thursday, with the caveat that masks will still need to be worn in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

The new guidance will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.

“We have all longed for this moment — when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.

Earlier on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins announced that they'll be allowing more fans into the games with the hope of reaching full capacity by mid-summer.

According to the team, fan capacity will be increased to 60% for the last 12 Twins home games in May, scheduled from May 14-30.

For the 12 home games in June, fans will be allowed in at 80% capacity. And finally, beginning July 5, Target Field will be opened up to 100% capacity for the last 40 home games of 2021.