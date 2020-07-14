Live: Gov. Walz to announce housing relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

Homelessness has been a visible problem in Minneapolis in recent weeks, with the resurgence of tent encampments, this time in city parks.

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce a plan to address housing and homelessness issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are scheduled to hold a 2 p.m. news conference Tuesday at West Broadway Crescent Apartments in Minneapolis.

The governor says he has a plan to provide housing relief and prevent homelessness across the state.

Housing issues have taken center stage in Minneapolis in recent weeks as people experiencing homelessness have set up tent encampments in several city parks. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) had initially said the parks would be refuges for the homeless. They then considered a plan to make many people move, but tabled that vote on July 1.

As the city of Minneapolis works to revise its 2020 budget to make up for revenue loss from both the pandemic and the civil unrest following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody, Mayor Jacob Frey has emphasized his commitment to preserving affordable housing investments.

Frey pointed out last week that the pandemic and the unrest have both hit communities of color disproportionately harder than white Minnesotans.

"This is no time to abandon our commitments to racial justice and equity," he said.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has prioritized COVID-19 testing for people experiencing homelessness, and has been collecting data on how many cases have been linked to people who are either completely homeless, or in a shelter. As of Tuesday that number was 193.