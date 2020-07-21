Live: Walz to give update on long-term care and COVID-19

The state has a "Five-Point Battle Plan" to stem the spread of the virus in long-term care facilities.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on long-term care and COVID-19.

In a news release, Walz said the 2 p.m. announcement will focus on the state's "Five-Point Battle Plan" to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), 77% of Minnesota's coronavirus-related deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Congregate care settings are named as the "likely exposure" source for 7,530 cases - just under 16% of the state's total.

Assisted living facilities were locked down early on in the pandemic in Minnesota, and MDH began allowing "window visits" and outdoor visits in late June. On July 10, MDH announced that long-term care facilities can begin designating friends, family or volunteers to be an "essential caregiver" to a resident and have expanded access to see and help that person.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said at that time that they will be prepared to halt the program at some facilities if necessary.

"We are going to be very much mindful of the situation statewide and locally for making sure that we can maintain this appropriate balance between safety and increasing support and choice for residents and families," she said.

Malcolm said the tight restrictions on long-term care meant to keep residents safe from the virus have come at their own cost.

"Balancing safety from COVID-19 with the well-being of residents is an urgent priority for all of us," she said.

MDH keeps a list online of long-term care facilities with at least one COVID-19 exposure online. Exposure means someone who tested positive for COVID visited, worked at or lived at the facility while contagious.

Facilities that have fewer than 10 residents are not listed, and those that have not reported a new exposure in 28 days are removed.