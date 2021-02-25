Gov. Walz to announce 'next phases of vaccine distribution' on Thursday

Gov. Tim Walz says the state "will vaccinate at least 70% of Minnesotans aged 65+ before expanding eligibility to other groups."

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz is expected to provide more information about expanding the eligibility for other groups receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.

According to a press release on Wednesday night, "Governor Walz will announce tomorrow that we will vaccinate at least 70% of Minnesotans aged 65 (and over) before expanding eligibility to other groups, and we aim to reach this benchmark by the end of March."

Gov. Walz will hold the news conference on the new vaccine distribution plans at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

"Governor Walz will walk Minnesotans through that strategy and announce the next phases of vaccine distribution," according to the press release.

The Governor's Office is expected to release more details Wednesday night about the expanded plans.

Top officials with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) are preparing for an influx of COVID-19 vaccines in the latter part of this week, to push up vaccination numbers.