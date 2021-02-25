Live: Gov. Walz to announce next steps in expanding vaccine eligibility

Once that benchmark is hit, vaccinations will expand based on underlying health conditions and "workplace exposure risk," according to the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz is providing new information about when the state will expand eligibility for more groups to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the governor's office, vaccine eligibility in the state will not expand until 70% of Minnesotans ages 65 and older are vaccinated, a goal the state hopes to achieve by the end of March.

Since vaccinations for people 65 and older began in January, more than 43% of people in that eligibility group have received a vaccine. At the beginning of the pandemic, one of the biggest concerns was high case and death rates in nursing home settings. According to the state, nearly 90% of coronavirus deaths in Minnesota are in the 65+ age group. However, deaths in long-term care facilities are down 97%, and cases are down 80% from November.

“We set out to protect the most vulnerable Minnesotans, and we are honoring that commitment. Older Minnesotans have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are focused on making sure they get vaccinated and keeping them safe," said Governor Walz in a statement. "These vaccines work — we can see that in the plummeting cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in long-term care facilities around our state. We will continue working with a robust network of providers to vaccinate all Minnesota seniors who need the most protection against COVID-19 right away.”

Once the 70% benchmark is hit, vaccinations will expand based on underlying health conditions and "workplace exposure risk." The state anticipates inoculating the next group of people starting in April, with all Minnesotans able to get a vaccine by this summer.

Based on the timeline below, people with high risk medical conditions like compromised immune systems, those undergoing cancer treatment, and people with Down syndrome will be eligible in early spring, along with food processing plant workers.

In late spring the state expects to expand vaccinations to more people with underlying medical conditions in the 45-64 age group and 16-64 age group. A wider range of frontline workers will also be eligible.

The current timeline anticipates the general public and any Minnesotan who wants a vaccine to have access to it over the summer.

These developments come as more vaccine sites open across the state, including one planned for the Mall of America. This will become the fourth permanent site in Minnesota, joining locations already operating in Minneapolis, Duluth and Rochester.

“We’re continuing to build a reliable network of options for Minnesotans to access the vaccine,” said Gov. Walz in a press release. “In addition to helping all Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get their vaccine through the Vaccine Connector, the site at the Mall of America expands the network to give more Minnesotans access to shots in their communities.”

Earlier in the week Gov. Walz held a press conference to highlight ongoing efforts by the state to vaccine all Minnesotans, with a special emphasis on members of BIPOC communities.

Walz and state health officials have long said the goal of Minnesota's vaccine effort is to meet residents "where they are," removing barriers of transportation and logistics.