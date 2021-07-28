LIVE: Minnesota health officials say schools should follow CDC mask guidance

The recommendations follow rising concerns around the Delta variant. You can listen to a live briefing by officials below.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A day after the CDC reversed its course on indoor masking, Minnesota health officials said Minnesota teachers, students and visitors should mask up in schools this fall - even if they're vaccinated.

Officials from MDH and the state's Department of Education are expected to share more information at a 2 p.m. briefing Wednesday. You can watch live below.

These recommendations are no longer mandated, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) officials said in a Wednesday press release. Rather, the guidance is meant to "support local school boards and school leaders as they make decisions for the upcoming school year."

Other recommendations include 3-foot social distancing and vaccinations for those 12 years of age and older.

Here are some of MDH's recommendations:

Everyone 12 years and older should get vaccinated against COVID-19 before going back to in-person school and engaging in activities, including sports.

All students, teachers, staff, and visitors in school buildings should wear masks indoors, even if they're fully vaccinated.

Schools should keep at least 3 feet of distance between kids in the classroom "whenever possible." When this is impossible, MDH said other measures are especially important.

Students, teachers and staff should stay home if they're showing signs of any infectious illness.

Those who are fully vaccinated do not need to stay home after having close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, as long as they don't have symptoms and don't test positive.

People fully vaccinated and returning to in-person school or activities should get tested for the virus regularly.

Schools should "continue to strengthen" ventilation, contact tracing, handwashing, disinfection and other preventative measures.

Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller said in-person learning is "critical" for students' education and mental health.

“As we head back to school this fall, we must implement measures to protect the health and safety of all of our students, staff and families," Mueller said in the release.

On the 2 p.m. call, MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm cited some of the data trends behind the recommendation - like a 9.3% hospitalization rate in Minnesota's new COVID-19 cases. She said that's double the rate in the original outbreak.

Soon after MDH's announcement, House GOP Education Leads Rep. Ron Kresha and Rep. Sondra Erickson issued a statement in response.

“These are decisions that should be made at the local level with the involvement of students and parents, and with no undue influence or pressure from the Minnesota Department of Education to implement these recommendations," the statement read. "Our parents, teachers, and local school districts have the experience and expertise necessary to make the decision that’s right for their schools, and we need to trust them to do so.”

MDH's recommendations follow concerns about rising case numbers involving the Delta variant, which health officials now estimate to account for a majority of Minnesota's new cases. Earlier in July, the CDC estimated that the Delta variant is behind around 83% of new cases in the U.S. It's thought to spread more easily than the original virus, and some studies indicate it results in more severe symptoms.