Minnesota Historical Society extends closure of sites and museums, announces furloughs

ST PAUL, Minn. — The very present threat posed by COVID-19 continues to impact Minnesota's love of the past.

Officials with the Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) announced Thursday that its historic sites, museums and the MNHS library will remain closed through June 30 due to the still-evolving coronavirus pandemic. The decision also cancels all in-person events, field trips and rentals for the same time period.

With the extended closure MNHS is also furloughing 274 staff members for a period of two months, from May 1 to June 30. Those employees amount to just under half of the organization's work force, with those who interact with the public and part-time workers bearing the brunt of the reductions.

“Our talented and dedicated employees are the heart of our organization, so this is a painful decision,” said Kent Whitworth, director and CEO of MNHS. “We are doing all we can to support our colleagues, including extending health benefits during their furlough. We look forward to reopening our doors and welcoming the public back into our museums, historic sites and library.”

The furloughs come on top of hiring and spending freezes MNHS announced earlier. MNHS says it is taking these short-term steps in order to "responsibly manage the state’s investments in history programs and facilities."

MNHS staff who can work from home will continue to do so through May and June, and critical staff will continue to maintain the security of historic sites and resources.

