Live updates: Minnesota hits milestone of 1 million vaccinated

The latest developments on COVID-19 spread and vaccine progress in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, March 30

Walz: More than 1 million Minnesotans now completely vaccinated against COVID

Every resident over age 16 is eligible for a vaccine starting today

MDH: 37.1% of Minnesota's population at least partially vaccinated

President Biden sets new goal of 200 million doses in his first 100 days

Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota has hit a significant milestone of having more than 1 million people completely vaccinated after a record-setting weekend of immunizations.

Health officials said more than 70,000 vaccines were administered on Saturday and Sunday, the two highest days on record. Those numbers helped bring the seven-day average for doses administered to more than 44,000 per day, an all-time high in the state.

According to the state vaccine dashboard, 1,003,316 people are now completely vaccinated as of Sunday, with 1,637,771 people having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those age 65 or older, 81.1% have been immunized at least once.

“Each person vaccinated moves us one step closer to getting back to normal,” said Gov. Walz. “One million Minnesotans completing the vaccine process is a remarkable milestone on the day all Minnesotans age 16 and older can get in line. Now, we’re ready to make sure everyone can get the relief from a life-saving shot so we can get back to all the things and people we’ve missed, and end this pandemic together.”

Data shared by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Tuesday reflects 1,278 new COVID cases, just under 300 less than were reported Monday. Those cases were based on results from 15,167 tests (13,104 PCR, 2,063 antigen) processed in private labs. Testing volumes reported on Tuesdays are frequently the lowest of the week.

Health experts consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is listed as probable. Total infections since the start of the pandemic are up to 517,881, with 29,401 of those cases tied to antigen tests.

One additional COVID death was recorded in the last day, bringing fatalities to 6,836.

Total hospitalizations are now up to 27,222, with 5,600 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. Currently 357 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals across Minnesota, with 89 in ICU. The availability of non-ICU beds in the Twin Cities metro hospital system is down to 3.4% (125 beds).

MDH says 498,103 people who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Young adults between ages 20 and 24 have recorded the largest number of infections with 50,952. Four of those people have died. The COVID virus has been most deadly for those between 85 and 89, with 1,288 deaths in 6,477 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity in the state with 107,631 cases and 1,646 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 45,083 cases and 837 deaths, Dakota County with 39,195 cases and 409 deaths, and Anoka County with 35,436 cases and 406 deaths.

Monday, March 29

11 a.m.

New cases of COVID-19 climbed above the 1,500 mark again, according to data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). It continues a trend of resurgent case numbers that state health officials are watching with concern.

MDH says 1,550 new infections were reported in the past day, based on results from 22,622 tests (20,669 PCR, 1,953 antigen) performed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is listed as probable.

Minnesota has now recorded a total of 516,608 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 29,135 are linked to antigen tests.

Five more people have died of the virus, bringing total fatalities to 6,835. MDH says 4,270 of those deaths, or 62%, involve long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Sunday, 343 people were being treated for COVID in Minnesota hospitals, 88 of them in ICU. While that number is up, there are more open beds in hospitals across the Twin Cities metro than in recent days with 151 beds available (4.1% vacancy rate). Total hospitalizations are now up to 27,085 since the virus arrived in the state.

Of those who have tested positive for COVID, 496,763 no longer require isolation.

The latest data from the state vaccine dashboard says 1,609,277 Minnesotans have received at least one dose as of Saturday, 28.9% of Minnesota's 5.6 million residents. MDH says 990,854 people have completed the two-shot series and are considered fully vaccinated. On Saturday, 17,818 doses of vaccine were administered, down from 54,839 Friday.

Of state residents ages 65 and older, 80.8% have received at least one shot.

Young adults between 20 and 24 make up the largest group of COVID cases in the state with 50,818 and four deaths, followed by those ages 25 to 29 with 45,981 cases and six deaths. The virus has been most deadly for Minnesotans between 85 and 89: Of that demographic 1,288 have died from COVID out of just 6,473 cases.

As Minnesota's most populous county, Hennepin County has reported the most COVID activity with 107,329 cases and 1,646 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 45,027 cases and 837 deaths, Dakota County with 39,068 cases and 409 deaths, and Anoka County with 35,304 cases and 406 deaths.