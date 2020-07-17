Minnesota hospitals ask Walz for statewide mask mandate

In a letter released Friday, the Minnesota Hospital Association urged the governor to act quickly to protect Minnesota from the surge hitting other states.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's hospitals have asked Gov. Tim Walz to impose a statewide mask mandate to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter released Friday, the Minnesota Hospital Association urged the governor to act quickly to protect Minnesota from the surge hitting other states. While hospitalizations in Minnesota for COVID-19 have been declining, the group pointed out that the state's positivity rate and new case counts are rising again.

“We have a narrow window of time to slow the spread of the virus, so we are asking you to mandate the wearing of face masks statewide as soon as possible," said the letter from Dr. Rahul Koranne, president and CEO of the association.

A spokesperson for the Governor's office told KARE 11 an announcement on whether a statewide mask mandate will come sometime next week.

A spokesperson with the Governor's office says an announcement on a statewide mask mandate will likely come next week. @kare11 — Jennifer Austin (@jenniferfaustin) July 17, 2020

While the Democratic governor said he's willing to order a mandate “at some point in time,” he'd like to get Republican support rather than impose it unilaterally. He said he's watching the state's positivity rate creep upward, and it makes him nervous.