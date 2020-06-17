Minnesota hospitals report drop in emergency visits during pandemic

Doctors say emergency rooms are actually safer from COVID-19 than other places such as grocery stores and restaurants.

Emergency visits across the country dropped significantly in April.

According to a CDC study, there was a 42% drop that month compared to the same time last year.

Emergency rooms here in Minnesota saw a sharp decline.

"We saw about a 40% decline in total emergency department visits," said Dr. Cameron Berg at North Memorial.

"April went down to almost half through most of the month of May," said Dr. James Miner with Hennepin Healthcare.

Both doctors say visits declined because of COVID-19 fears, which doctors say is concerning considering many didn't seek health care when it was needed.

"We saw something like a 50% reduction in things like heart attack care or stroke care," said Berg.

"We also saw a lot of patients who probably normally would have gone to see their doctor a week before we saw them, but they're afraid to go to the doctor's office even and didn't come to the ER until they were too sick and didn't have a choice," said Miner.

He says emergency rooms are actually safer than grocery stores or restaurants.

They're taking precautions and using best practices such as screening at the door and dedicated COVID-19 areas.

"Traffic control bundling where we parse our different patient populations into different zones," said Berg.

"Right when someone arrives everybody gets a mask and that's just really the easiest way to prevent the spread," said Miner.

Allina Health officials say emergency department usage dropped about 50 percent, but they along with Hennepin Healthcare and North Memorial say visits have started trending up.