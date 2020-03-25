Minnesota is doing a grade 'A' job at social distancing according to new report

MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of people were out at Lake of the Isles Wednesday and, for the most part, people were doing their best to practice social distancing.
In a new state report card from the tech company Unacast, Minnesotans were given an 'A' for their social-distancing practices.
"I believe that in the Midwest, we're pretty good rule followers," said Minnesota resident Ellen Butler.
Unacast, which analyzes GPS location data from smartphones to track changes in average distances traveled since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, uses that data to determine how well residents have been practicing social distancing.
States which scored an 'A' grade showed a 40% or greater decrease in average distance traveled, which Minnesota saw a 46% drop.
Wisconsin scored a 'B' with a 40% decrease in distance traveled, according to the scoreboard.
Butler acknowledged scoring high is no easy task.
"Even when I'm shopping for groceries for my parents in Richfield, I go over and I bring it to their porch and we sit on the deck six feet apart, and its so hard to not hug my mom and dad," said Butler.
In Minnesota, Red Lake County in the northwestern part of the state led the way with a 70% reduction in average distance traveled.
Swift, Norman, Washington and Carver counties rounded out the five.
The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
