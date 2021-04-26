Minnesota first-grader dies of COVID-19 complications

"While COVID-related deaths in children are rare, they can occur even in otherwise healthy children," state health officials said in a release.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Note: The video above is from earlier this month.

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Monday that a school-aged child under 10 years old has died of "complications from COVID-19."

The child was from southwestern Minnesota, MDH said in a press release. Health officials did not give the child's exact age. This is the third reported COVID-19 death of a minor in the state.

"While COVID-related deaths in children are rare, they can occur even in otherwise healthy children," the release read. The death will be included in MDH's regular school data update on Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents, Marshall School District Superintendent Jeremy Williams confirmed the child was a first-grader at Park Side Elementary.

Since children under 16 aren't yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, MDH urged the people around them to do what they can to stop the spread.

"...The best approach we all can take to keep children safe is to make sure those around them who can get vaccinated do get vaccinated, and that we continue to follow those measures that prevent transmission of the virus," the statement read.

MDH asked Minnesotans to keep following measures like wearing masks in public, social distancing, getting tested regularly, and staying home when sick or testing positive.

Gov. Tim Walz released a statement Monday about the child's death, calling it "heartbreaking."