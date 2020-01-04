Minnesota native reflects on life in New York City during pandemic

Officials there say nearly 2,000 people have died from the virus and tens of thousands of people are infected.

NEW YORK — New York City is known as the city that never sleeps.

These days, its energy and relentlessness has come to a halt.

"For the city that never sleeps, that seems to be all we're doing. Everything is just utterly still and quiet," said David Held, a Chanhassen native.

He now lives a half block away from Times Square.

"It's a really weird time to be in the city," said Held.

He only gets out to walk his dog.

"You walk towards Times Square or any direction it's eerily quiet," said Held.

It's quiet except for one inevitable jarring sound.

"The sounds of ambulance sirens I think are the most eerie and heart wrenching," said Held.

He says everyone knows someone who's sick with COVID-19.

"Yeah I have a close colleague who is in ICU and on a respirator at the moment," said Held. "Probably 5 to 7 people personally that have tested positive, majority of those have mild symptoms. "Yeah I think at this point everybody that I know, knows at least one person if not a whole handful of people that have it."

There are thousands of confirmed cases in New York City alone, but even with those numbers there's hope and a sense of pride for those on the front lines.

"Every night at 7 p.m. people get on their fire escapes and start clapping and cheering for all essential workers and hospital workers," said Held.

David has a message for us all as he waits for his city to someday return to what it was.

"For everybody around the U.S. especially back in Minnesota, to just stay calm, stay inside, stay healthy, keep your kids close and together we'll get through this."