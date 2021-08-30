Minnesota partnering with YMCA of the North for COVID vaccine clinics

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota officials announced Monday that the state is partnering with the YMCA of the North to launch free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in YMCA locations around the Twin Cities metro through October.
According to a press release from Governor Tim Walz's office, the partnership hopes to vaccinate more families as well as children ages 12 and older.
“COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to keep our children and families safe and beat this pandemic,” Walz said in the release. “Now is a critical time to make sure all of our family members 12 years of age and older are vaccinated to ensure a safe and healthy school year. Thank you to the YMCA of the North for helping bring these life-saving vaccines into our communities, meeting Minnesotans where they are, and making it easier than ever to get your family protected against COVID-19.”
President and CEO of the YMCA of the North added that the organization is "honored" to serve as a community hub for these clinics.
"We are committed to keeping our communities healthy and strong," he said in the release.
According to the release, walk-ins will be welcome, or appointments can be made here. The release also says first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available through partnerships with SpeciaLysts, local public health and MetroTransit mobile vaccine units.
The dates, times and locations of the clinics are:
- St. Paul Eastside (875 Arcade St., St. Paul, MN 55106)
- August 30 — 4-7 p.m.
- September 20 — 4-7 p.m.
- St. Paul Midway (1761 University Ave W. St. Paul, MN 55104)
- September 1 — 4-7 p.m.
- September 22 — 4-7 p.m.
- Coon Rapids (8950 Springbrook Dr. Coon Rapids, MN 55433)
- September 8 — 4-7 p.m.
- September 29 — 4-7 p.m.
- Andover (15200 Hanson Blvd. NW Andover, MN 55304)
- September 16 — 4-7 p.m.
- October 7 — 4-7 p.m.
- Ridgedale (12301 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka, MN 55305) - Mobile Bus
- September 13 — 4-7 p.m.
- October 4 — 4-7 p.m.
- Shoreview (3760 Lexington Ave, Shoreview, MN 55126)
- September 13 — 4-7 p.m.
- October 4 — 4-7 p.m.
- White Bear Area (2100 Orchard Lane, White Bear Lake, MN 55110)
- September 13 — 4-7 p.m.
- October 4 — 4-7 p.m.
- New Hope (7601 42nd Ave, New Hope, MN 55427) - Mobile Bus
- September 14 — 4-7 p.m.
- October 5 — 4-7 p.m.
- West St. Paul (1426 E. Mendota Rd, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077)
- September 14 — 4-7 p.m.
- October 5 — 4-7 p.m.
- Forest Lake (19845 Forest Rd N., Forest Lake, MN 55025)
- September 15 — 4-7 p.m.
- October 6 — 4-7 p.m.
- Eagan (550 Opperman Dr., Eagan, MN 55123)
- September 16 — 4-7 p.m.
- October 7 — 4-7 p.m.
- Rochester (709 1st Ave. SW Rochester, MN 55902)
- September 20 — 5-7:30 p.m.
- October 11 — 5-7:30 p.m.
- Teen Tech Center (21 4th St. E., St. Paul MN, 55101) - Mobile Bus
- September 21 — 4-7 p.m.
- October 12 — 4-7 p.m.
- North Community (1711 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411) - Mobile Bus
- September 27 — 4-7 p.m.
- October 18 — 4-7 p.m.