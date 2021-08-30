Minnesota partnering with YMCA of the North for COVID vaccine clinics

The partnership is geared at vaccinating more families and children ages 12 and older.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota officials announced Monday that the state is partnering with the YMCA of the North to launch free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in YMCA locations around the Twin Cities metro through October.

According to a press release from Governor Tim Walz's office, the partnership hopes to vaccinate more families as well as children ages 12 and older.

“COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to keep our children and families safe and beat this pandemic,” Walz said in the release. “Now is a critical time to make sure all of our family members 12 years of age and older are vaccinated to ensure a safe and healthy school year. Thank you to the YMCA of the North for helping bring these life-saving vaccines into our communities, meeting Minnesotans where they are, and making it easier than ever to get your family protected against COVID-19.”

President and CEO of the YMCA of the North added that the organization is "honored" to serve as a community hub for these clinics.

"We are committed to keeping our communities healthy and strong," he said in the release.

According to the release, walk-ins will be welcome, or appointments can be made here. The release also says first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available through partnerships with SpeciaLysts, local public health and MetroTransit mobile vaccine units.

The dates, times and locations of the clinics are: