State health officials say Minnesota will get fewer Pfizer vaccines than expected

While the week one allotment appears to be on track, Minnesota health officials say week two will be only 55% of what was expected.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota health officials say their week two allotment of COVID-19 vaccines is going to be smaller than expected.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) spokesperson Doug Schultz said Friday that Operation Warp Speed informed MDH that the week two allotment of Pfizer vaccine will be 33,000. That's significantly smaller than the 60,000 MDH was originally told Minnesota would receive.

Schultz said the week one allotment promised to Minnesota was 46,800 and from the latest reports, this is still on track.

These numbers could evolve, Schultz said. MDH is expected to address the development in a 2 p.m. call on Friday. That call with be broadcast on KARE 11 TV, KARE11.com and the KARE 11 YouTube page.

Schultz did not yet know how many Moderna vaccines will be sent to Minnesota. According to NBC News reports, if the FDA gave emergency use authorization to the Moderna vaccine on Friday, 6 million doses would ship on Monday.

Gov. Tim Walz has urged Minnesotans that though the vaccine represents a light at the end of the tunnel, the state is not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19. Hospitalizations and new cases are trending downward across the state, but deaths remain high.