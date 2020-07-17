Minnesota Poison Control warns of rise in methanol exposure cases from hand sanitizers

New Mexico is reporting at least 3 deaths related to the ingestion of these products due to the presence of methanol - otherwise known as wood alcohol.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Poison Control System is seconding the recent federal warning about the growing number of hand sanitizers that contain methanol after seeing a sharp rise in exposures.

Demand for hand sanitizers due to the COVID-19 pandemic has skyrocketed, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has detected methanol in more than 60 brands of sanitizer as companies rush for a piece of the business.

“The FDA has seen a drastic increase in hand sanitizer products labeled as containing ethanol – but they are actually testing positive for methanol contamination,” explains Hennepin Healthcare emergency physician Dr. Travis Olives.

Symptoms of methanol poisoning include:

Nausea, vomiting

Dizziness, confusion, lethargy

Weakness

Visual disturbances, such as blurred vision, light sensitivity, double vision

“While it’s important to use sanitizers for hand hygiene, it’s essential that these products are kept out of the sight and reach of young children and that adults always provide supervision during use,” said Dr. Olives.