Minnesota ranks third in nation for adults fully vaccinated against COVID with boosters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 10.2% of Minnesota adults have received the booster, third only to Alaska and Vermont.

MINNEAPOLIS — Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday that Minnesota currently ranks third in the nation for adults who have completed their initial COVID-19 vaccination series, in addition to a booster shot.

Walz made the announcement alongside former Gov. Tim Pawlenty and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm as they all received their COVID-19 booster shot.

“Minnesotans understand that following the science and ensuring they’re best protected against COVID-19 is how we will curb the spread of this deadly virus,” said Walz. “Today I got my booster shot to maximize my level of protection and I encourage all eligible Minnesotans to do the same."

“I am proud of Minnesotans for continuing to take easy prevention measures to keep themselves and their communities safe from COVID-19,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

All Minnesotans who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot at least two months after their vaccine. Those who initially received Moderna or Pfizer can get a booster shot if they are:

65 years and older;

Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings;

Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions;

Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings

The announcement comes as MDH confirmed the number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 6,583 over the weekend.

MDH no longer shares data on weekends, so numbers released on Tuesdays reflect reports from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Officials also reported 22 more deaths, bringing the cumulative COVID-19 death total to 8,581 since the pandemic began.

Anyone looking to start their initial vaccine series, or find a booster, can visit the state's Vaccine Locator Map here.

Walk-in appointments are accepted at any of Minnesota's COVID-19 Community Vaccination sites. You can find a list of those here.