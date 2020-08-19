Minnesota Renaissance Festival canceled due to COVID-19

2020 tickets will be honored in 2021.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Minnesota Renaissance Festival announced on their Facebook page that they will be cancelling the event this year due to the pandemic.

Organizers said they worked hard in the last five months to develop a plan to hold the festival but will be unable to carry it out due to current guidelines for the pandemic.

However, they will continue to have events that can be produced within current guidelines, such as a reimagined "Feast of Fantasy" that will take place in the next seven weekends and the "Phantom's Feast" in October.

Organizers are planning for the festival to return next year.