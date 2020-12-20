Minnesota restaurants open for first day of winter patio season under new guidelines

Gov. Tim Walz announced new statewide COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week, which included allowing restaurants to open for outdoor dining Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS — For many across the state, Christmas has come early, gifting with it one of Minnesotans favorite pastimes: patio season.

"I'm happy the governor did this," said Sarah Washington, while enjoying the patio at the Smack Shack in Minneapolis.

Gov. Tim Walz announced new statewide COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week, which included allowing restaurants to open for outdoor dining Saturday.

"You want to take as much in as you can while you can," said Doug Albright, who lives in the North Loop.

It's been beyond challenging this year for places like restaurants, bars and breweries amid the pandemic which has forced many to close permanently.

"Some of my favorites have unfortunately and my hope is that they’re going to open back up in some way," said Derek Murphy, while eating with friends at the Smack Shack.

The sight of seeing patios revived even during the winter months is breathing new life into local economies everywhere.

"It's been tough especially around here I mean at night it’s a different vibe, I've been here for a few years now but everything being closed up shop, you look out the window and nothings alive and finally when something is you want to go be apart of it you don’t want to sit inside," said Albright.

This all coming as a new set of restrictions are in place, allowing outdoor dining at 50% capacity, with no more than 100 people in a properly vented outdoor area, giving restaurants like the Smack Shack in the North Loop a chance to make up for lost time and revenue, all while providing a safe space for people to gather.

"They’re looking for opportunities to get out of the house and enjoy things while there’s daylight," said Geoffrey Trelstad, Beverage Director at the Smack Shack.

"Everyone’s adjusting to a different way of living by themselves and being able to have some sort of new outlet I think is really important in order to survive right now," said Alex Dejong who just moved to the Twin Cities a year ago.

So I guess its safe to call it the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season, as we make a slow but steady and safe return to life as we once knew it. Even if means braving the frigid temps of the bold north to do so.

"You gotta come out and support the local businesses," said Albright.